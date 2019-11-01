Is It Worth Considering Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of November.

Brickworks's upcoming dividend is AU$0.4 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.6 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brickworks stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of A$18.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Brickworks's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Brickworks paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 111% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Brickworks's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Brickworks's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Brickworks's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Brickworks has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Brickworks got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Brickworks has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Brickworks from a dividend perspective.