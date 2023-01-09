Is It Worth Considering The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Character Group's shares before the 12th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Character Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of £4.255. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Character Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out an unsustainably high 3,065% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Character Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Character Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Character Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Character Group has delivered an average of 9.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Character Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown in this time, and although Character Group is paying out a low percentage of its profit, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Only rarely do we find companies paying out a low percentage of their profits yet a high percentage of their cash flow, so we'd mark this as a concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Character Group today.

However if you're still interested in Character Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Character Group. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Character Group (including 1 which is significant).

