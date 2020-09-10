Is It Worth Considering Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 15th of September, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of September.

Data#3's upcoming dividend is AU$0.088 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.14 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Data#3 has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of A$5.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Data#3 paid out 91% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 12% of its cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Data#3's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Data#3's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Data#3 has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Data#3? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Data#3's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Data#3's dividend merits.

