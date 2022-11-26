Is It Worth Considering Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Dialog Group Berhad's shares on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.034 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dialog Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of MYR2.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Dialog Group Berhad paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Dialog Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Dialog Group Berhad, with earnings per share up 5.4% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Dialog Group Berhad has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Dialog Group Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Dialog Group Berhad? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Dialog Group Berhad paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Dialog Group Berhad from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Dialog Group Berhad is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dialog Group Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

