Is It Worth Considering Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Five Star Bancorp's shares before the 4th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Five Star Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $28.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Five Star Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Five Star Bancorp paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Five Star Bancorp's earnings per share have dropped 6.1% a year over the past three years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Unfortunately Five Star Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Five Star Bancorp? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you're not too concerned about Five Star Bancorp's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Five Star Bancorp you should be aware of.

