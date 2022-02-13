Is It Worth Considering GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase GUD Holdings' shares before the 18th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.57 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GUD Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of A$12.78. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for GUD Holdings

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that GUD Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about GUD Holdings's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. A high payout ratio of 85% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, GUD Holdings could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. GUD Holdings has seen its dividend decline 2.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is GUD Holdings worth buying for its dividend? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that GUD Holdings is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in GUD Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GUD Holdings you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.