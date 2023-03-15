Is It Worth Considering KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase KPJ Healthcare Berhad's shares before the 20th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.006 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.02 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of MYR1.11. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. KPJ Healthcare Berhad is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that KPJ Healthcare Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 7.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid KPJ Healthcare Berhad? Earnings per share have been flat and KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with KPJ Healthcare Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

