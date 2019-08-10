Is It Worth Considering Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 15th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

Motorpoint Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.075 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Motorpoint Group has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of £2.225. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Motorpoint Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Motorpoint Group paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 50% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Motorpoint Group's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 64% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 3 years ago, Motorpoint Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average.

Is Motorpoint Group worth buying for its dividend? Motorpoint Group has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Motorpoint Group today.

