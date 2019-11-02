Is It Worth Considering Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 7th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of December.

Terex's next dividend payment will be US$0.1 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.4 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Terex has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $28.61. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Terex paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Terex's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Terex's earnings per share have dropped 9.8% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Terex has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Terex? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

