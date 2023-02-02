Is It Worth Considering thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase thyssenkrupp's shares before the 6th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.15 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, thyssenkrupp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of €7.332. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether thyssenkrupp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. thyssenkrupp paid out just 8.3% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by thyssenkrupp's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. thyssenkrupp has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is thyssenkrupp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. In summary, thyssenkrupp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks thyssenkrupp is facing. Be aware that thyssenkrupp is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

