Is It Worth Considering TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase TOC Property Backed Lending Trust's shares on or after the 3rd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of £0.86. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 79% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that TOC Property Backed Lending Trust's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.8% per year on average over the past five years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy TOC Property Backed Lending Trust for the upcoming dividend? TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into TOC Property Backed Lending Trust, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Be aware that TOC Property Backed Lending Trust is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

