Is It Worth Considering Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Watsco's shares before the 13th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.95 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$7.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Watsco has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $299.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Watsco paid out 75% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (63%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Watsco's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Watsco has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Watsco has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Watsco for the upcoming dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Watsco's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 75% and 63% respectively. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Watsco today.

While it's tempting to invest in Watsco for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Watsco has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

