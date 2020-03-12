Is it worth it to go on a cruise right now? If you decide not to, how late can you cancel?

I was finishing a weekend cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration out of Long Beach, California, when I learned about warnings from the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans should avoid travel by cruise ship because of the new coronavirus.

The people on board my March 6 sailing were a mix of those who had planned their trips months in advance and others who cashed in on the suddenly available good deals. All were caught in the crossfire of conflicting information from government agencies and businesses but decided to take their chances.

Had I received the CDC warning before I embarked, I might have made a different decision. But overall, I had an enjoyable weekend getaway before learning about the advisory.

Here's what my cruise was like

For my group, the first indication that the cruise was not sold out came when we received a call from what Carnival enthusiasts lovingly call the "upsell fairy." These are the individuals responsible for filling the ship and often will offer you the chance to upgrade to a better cabin for a deeply discounted price.

We upgraded from our bottom-level ocean-view room to a bigger junior suite with a balcony at the top of the ship for $300. This normally would have set us back about $1,000.

The day we set sail, Carnival announced it would give every cabin an additional $100 ship credit for not canceling. This was in addition to the shipboard credit we received when we booked.

During initial boarding, the woman checking us in was wearing gloves and had us fill out forms disclosing any previous travel to South Korea, Japan, China and Italy and whether we had been sick in the past 14 days. Another employee took our temperature with an infrared thermometer.

I saw crews constantly cleaning hand railings and other frequently touched surfaces. Employees stood by the hand sanitizer stations to remind people to use them before dining. There were boxes of small paper towels for people to use as a barrier before opening doors in some common areas.

While we were at sea, another ship, the Carnival Panorama, had completed its cruise and returned to Long Beach only to be kept from unloading because of a sick passenger. The passenger ultimately tested negative for coronavirus but a lot of people missed their flights while the cruise line waited for test results.

Is it safe to cruise? Advice is conflicting

When I got back to work on Tuesday afternoon, I had an email from US Travel, a trade group representing the travel industry. It said:

"Health and government officials have continually assured the public that healthy Americans can 'confidently travel in this country,' the press release read. "While it's critically important to remain vigilant and take useful precautions in times like these, it's equally important to make calm, rational and fact-based decisions."

The Cruise Line International Association has put out its recommendations for enhanced screening measures in light of the crisis, including many of the ones that I saw during the boarding process.

With the CDC and the State Department saying one thing and the cruise industry saying another, passengers can feel confused about what to do.