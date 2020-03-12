Is it worth it to go on a cruise right now? If you decide not to, how late can you cancel?

I was finishing a weekend cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration out of Long Beach, California, when I learned about warnings from the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans should avoid travel by cruise ship because of the new coronavirus.
The people on board my March 6 sailing were a mix of those who had planned their trips months in advance and others who cashed in on the suddenly available good deals. All were caught in the crossfire of conflicting information from government agencies and businesses but decided to take their chances.
Had I received the CDC warning before I embarked, I might have made a different decision. But overall, I had an enjoyable weekend getaway before learning about the advisory.
Here's what my cruise was like
For my group, the first indication that the cruise was not sold out came when we received a call from what Carnival enthusiasts lovingly call the "upsell fairy." These are the individuals responsible for filling the ship and often will offer you the chance to upgrade to a better cabin for a deeply discounted price.
We upgraded from our bottom-level ocean-view room to a bigger junior suite with a balcony at the top of the ship for $300. This normally would have set us back about $1,000.
The day we set sail, Carnival announced it would give every cabin an additional $100 ship credit for not canceling. This was in addition to the shipboard credit we received when we booked.
During initial boarding, the woman checking us in was wearing gloves and had us fill out forms disclosing any previous travel to South Korea, Japan, China and Italy and whether we had been sick in the past 14 days. Another employee took our temperature with an infrared thermometer.
I saw crews constantly cleaning hand railings and other frequently touched surfaces. Employees stood by the hand sanitizer stations to remind people to use them before dining. There were boxes of small paper towels for people to use as a barrier before opening doors in some common areas.
While we were at sea, another ship, the Carnival Panorama, had completed its cruise and returned to Long Beach only to be kept from unloading because of a sick passenger. The passenger ultimately tested negative for coronavirus but a lot of people missed their flights while the cruise line waited for test results.
Is it safe to cruise? Advice is conflicting
When I got back to work on Tuesday afternoon, I had an email from US Travel, a trade group representing the travel industry. It said:
"Health and government officials have continually assured the public that healthy Americans can 'confidently travel in this country,' the press release read. "While it's critically important to remain vigilant and take useful precautions in times like these, it's equally important to make calm, rational and fact-based decisions."
The Cruise Line International Association has put out its recommendations for enhanced screening measures in light of the crisis, including many of the ones that I saw during the boarding process.
With the CDC and the State Department saying one thing and the cruise industry saying another, passengers can feel confused about what to do.
The debate about whether to cancel
A new USA TODAY/Ipsos poll of 1,005 adults found that only one in five respondents would take a cruise right now.
It might seem easy to feel moral superiority to those who continue traveling but absent a government order or a formal cancellation from a cruise line, travelers are in a difficult position.
Coronavirus travel impacts: Half of Americans won't fly, less would take cruise, poll says
Nobody wants their plans canceled. Many people save for months or years to afford the cost of a trip and time off from work. If you cancel, you risk losing money and if you go ahead with your plans, you might be gambling with your health – and the rest of your vacation time should you wind up being placed under quarantine.
Along with the myriad health and social issues, the coronavirus outbreak illuminates the lack of consumer protection for travel bookings in the United States.
The waivers in place are at the benevolence of the airlines and cruise industry. None are required by law. At a moment when case numbers multiply by the day, it's hard to assess what to do about summer vacation plans when you only have until March 31 to decide.
The waiver situation: Delta, United, American broaden change fee waivers amid coronavirus concerns
What if you want to delay/cancel your cruise?
What if you want to postpone a cruise, especially if you have a health condition that could increase your susceptibility to coronavirus? You may not have a choice if the White House accepts a proposal by the Cruise Lines International Association that would deny boarding to seniors over 70 and others with underlying medical issues that would make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
In the meantime, all travelers should evaluate whether worrying about contracting the virus or passing it on would negate the whole purpose of a vacation: to relax.
If you booked a cruise that has not yet been canceled and want to reschedule, many cruise lines have offered waivers to allow that. But be aware these waivers typically give you a credit toward a future cruise, not a refund.
So far, Carnival seems to have the most restrictive waiver policy. It currently only allows passengers to cancel up until 30 days before their planned sailing.
Other cruise lines, including Celebrity and Norwegian, are allowing travelers to postpone their trip up to 48 hours in advance well into the summer. Viking, which just suspended all river and ocean sailings through April 30, is even letting customers cancel 24 hours before a planned sailing.
Even if you're on Carnival you have some time to decide, so don't feel pressure to make a quick decision. Don't forget that the airlines are offering waivers as well, if you're flying to your embarkation port. This gives you some time to watch events unfold and evaluate whether to delay your trip.
Cruise-line cancellation policies
Here are some waiver policies for major cruise lines. Passengers may reschedule their cruises but refunds will not be given.
Carnival: Carnival's offers and cancellation deadlines depend on factors such as the booking and cruise dates. March cruises can be canceled as late as three days before embarkation while April dates must be canceled by March 31. A 30-day-window is available for cruises scheduled between May and September.
Celebrity Cruises: Cruises can be postponed up to 48 hours in advance on sailings through July 31.
Holland America: For cruises booked between March 1 and April 31 that depart between April 1 and Oct. 15, passengers can reschedule no later than 30 days prior to sailing.
Norwegian Cruise Line: Passengers can inform Norwegian of their intention to reschedule trips up to 48 hours in advance through Sept. 30.
Princess Cruise Line: Princess announced Thursday that it is suspending all operations until at least May 10. Affected customers can either receive a credit for the full fare already paid or request a refund via an online form. For cruises beyond that point, the cancellation windows vary according to the sail date.
Royal Caribbean: The line's "Cruise With Confidence" policy allows you to reschedule up to 48 hours before sailing until July 31.
