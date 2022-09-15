Is it Worth Investing in Lennar Corp. (LEN)?

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) declined 20.62% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”), which declined 17.12%. The Fund underperformed the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”), which declined 17.16%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Fund mentioned Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1954, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a Miami, Florida-based home construction company with a $20.8 billion market capitalization. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) delivered a -36.78% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -25.40%. The stock closed at $73.44 per share on September 14, 2022.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Fund has to say about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"In the first quarter of 2022, we lowered the Fund’s exposure to certain residential-related real estate companies (homebuilders, building products/ services companies, and home centers) from 23.5% of the Fund’s net assets at year-end 2021 to only 11.7% on March 31, 2022. At that time, we cut the Fund’s residential-related exposure because many shares had appreciated significantly the last few years and were vulnerable to the possibility of an eventual temporary slowdown in housing-related purchase activity due to a combination of consumer affordability concerns driven by the sharp rise in home prices and higher mortgage rates, and a dearth of new housing inventory. Recent commentary from homebuilder executives illuminates the concerns we had at the beginning of 2022. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), said the following on June 21, 2022:

Our calculations show that Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) was in 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) delivered a 6.48% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

