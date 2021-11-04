Worthington Division of Police looking for men who robbed PNC Bank branch Oct. 15

Surveillance video footage shows a robbery that took place at PNC Bank at 6900 N. High St. in Worthington on Oct. 15.

The Worthington Division of Police is asking for assistance identifying four men suspected of robbing the PNC Bank branch at 6900 N. High St. on Oct. 15.

At 3:05 p.m. Oct. 15, four masked men, all who appeared in their late teens to mid-20s, robbed the branch location at gunpoint before leaving in a small or mid-size red SUV, possibly a Honda model, according to police.

Surveillance video footage shows a robbery that took place at PNC Bank at 6900 N. High St. in Worthington on Oct. 15.

Police said two individuals matching the description of two of the robbers recorded on surveillance video entered the bank Oct. 14, the day before the robbery, looked around, inquired about opening an account and left.

Police and bank employees believe those two individuals allegedly were a gunman and the individual seen wearing a Nike Air hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

The Worthington Division of Police said these two men who visited the PNC Bank location Oct. 14 match the descriptions of two of the four robbers who robbed the branch Oct. 15.

City spokesperson Anne Brown said no arrests have been made in the case as of Nov. 4, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone who recognizes these persons of interest or has any information about the robbery are asked to contact the Worthington Division of Police at 614-885-4463.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

