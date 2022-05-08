Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.28

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will pay a dividend of US$0.28 on the 29th of June. The dividend yield is 2.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Worthington Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Worthington Industries is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 29.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Worthington Industries has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Worthington Industries' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Worthington Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Worthington Industries has 6 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Worthington Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

