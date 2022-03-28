Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) Dividend Will Be US$0.28

The board of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.28 per share on the 29th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Worthington Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Worthington Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 36.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 22%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Worthington Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Worthington Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Worthington Industries' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Worthington Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Worthington Industries has 5 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Worthington Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

