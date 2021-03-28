- By GF Value





The stock of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $69.01 per share and the market cap of $3.6 billion, Worthington Industries stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Worthington Industries is shown in the chart below.





Worthington Industries Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Worthington Industries is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 5.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Worthington Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.87, which is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Worthington Industries is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Worthington Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of Worthington Industries over the past years:

Story continues

Worthington Industries Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Worthington Industries has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and earnings of $11.38 a share. Its operating margin is 6.55%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Worthington Industries is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Worthington Industries over the past years:

Worthington Industries Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Worthington Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Worthington Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Worthington Industries's return on invested capital is 8.01, and its cost of capital is 7.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Worthington Industries is shown below:

Worthington Industries Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In summary, Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Worthington Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

