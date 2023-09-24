Worthington Kilbourne announces tentative plan to reopen Monday following threats

Worthington Schools Superintendent Dr. Trent Bowers speaks to media after a Worthington Board of Education emergency meeting Friday evening related to bomb and shooting threats that closed Worthington Kilbourne High School for two days.

As of Sunday afternoon, Worthington Kilbourne High School had a plan in place to reopen Monday following threats against Black students and the school principal, which resulted in the school closure on Thursday and Friday.

Principal Aric Thomas outlined the plan in an email to parents and guardians, but stressed that a final decision would be made Monday morning, and that families would be notified at that time.

If the school does open, families can expect a local police presence onsite, new safety procedures and counseling services for students in need.

"Our goal is to keep our students emotionally and physically safe," Thomas said in the email.

"We have layered our approach to ensure we are considering many different factors. We have met and continue to meet with our staff to ensure we are clear with our plan and that we are adjusting, as necessary. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and support over the last several days. I personally want to thank everyone who has reached out. Our school community is strong."

What are the proposed safety measures?

Thomas included the following safety guidelines in the email:

Students are not permitted inside the building before 8 a.m.

Students must enter and exit the building using the main entrance and leave in front of the building during the school day.

Students who arrive late, or return from lunch or appointments, must use the Attendance Entrance and show their IDs, which are digital and accessible via phone (a QR code will be at the entrance to assist with ID retrieval).

Guests will be asked to communicate the reason for their visits to Student Services before being permitted to enter the office.

Multiple perimeter checks of doors will be conducted throughout the school day.

Police officers will be placed strategically on campus.

What were the nature of the threats?

On Thursday, Superintendent Trent Bowers sent an email to parents and guardians informing them that the school had received emails overnight containing both a bomb threat and a threat of a school shooting.

Bowers said in a statement that one threat was specific toward Thomas, while another email threatened to shoot Black students. He added law enforcement cannot determine if it is a real threat or a hoax.

Is an investigation ongoing?

Columbus police said Friday that the school had received the same threat from the previous day. Detectives with the Department of Homeland Security are handling the investigation of both incidents.

In his email to parents and guardians on Sunday, Thomas said the investigation "has included local law enforcement officers, the Counterterrorism Unit, Homeland Security, and the FBI." The school is also working with Worthington police and Perry Township police, Thomas said.

What if parents and guardians want to keep students at home?

Parents and guardians who wish to keep their students home on Monday can call the Attendance Office or email Jody Dascenzo (614-450-6410 or jdacsenzo@wscloud.org), Thomas said, adding that it will be recorded as an excused absence, and the school will work with students to make up assignments.

Dispatch reporters Taijuan Moorman and Cole Behrens contributed to this story.

ethompson@dispatch.com

@miss_ethompson

