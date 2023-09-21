Worthington Kilbourne High School closes Thursday for violent threat, scene not active

Worthington Kilbourne High School was closed abruptly Thursday morning due to a violent threat, police dispatchers said.

A representative from Worthington Kilbourne said the only information available was that the school was closed because of a security risk, and the district would publish more information when it becomes available.

According to Columbus police radio dispatchers, the principal contacted police around 7:50 a.m. to report that there had been an emailed shooting threat. Police were on scene, including the department's counter-terrorism unit, but dispatchers said the scene is not active.

Although in Worthington City Schools, the high school is in Columbus police jurisdiction.

A Columbus police spokesperson said the incident is being actively investigated and no additional information will be provided by the department at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

