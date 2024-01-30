Worthington man charged with over $2,000 in property damage

Jan. 30—WORTHINGTON — A Worthington man is charged with one felony count of property damage and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following a Jan. 15 incident.

According to the law enforcement report, at approximately 9:51 a.m., officers received an advisory from Laketown Place of a disorderly male on the property. On arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party, who told them that Jaylat Thiach, 36, had returned to the property after being told he could not be there.

Thiach was reported to have struck the glass door in the back of the residence, breaking it before getting in the victim's face and yelling the phrase "Beat me!" repeatedly. The victim informed officers that there was video of the incident.

Reviewing the footage, which was taken by another witness, officers reportedly observed Thiach arguing with the cameraperson before removing a sliding glass door from one of their rooms and throwing it on the ground. Thiach reportedly then jumped on the glass, flipped it over and caused part of the frame to break. He allegedly repeated this process for some time. The law enforcement report states officers believed Thiach intended to break the door in its entirety.

The victim told officers it would cost anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000 to replace the broken door.

After officers were led to the defendant and began their arrest, they reported "a strong odor of alcohol coming from (Thiach)." Thiach was reportedly argumentative with officers, and was transported to the Nobles County Jail where he was read his rights. Thiach was reportedly difficult, would not indicate if he understood his rights and would not cooperate with the officer's interview.

If convicted, Thiach faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the count of first degree property damage, as well as an additional 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for disorderly conduct.

Note: This article was written based on information reported by local law enforcement agencies. The Globe reminds readers that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.