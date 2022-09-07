Worthington man facing charges after vehicle pursuit in Marion, Wyandot counties

A Worthington man is facing misdemeanor charges after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Marion and Wyandot counties over the weekend.

According to a press release issued by the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Thomas Yapp, age 41, Worthington, was taken into custody Saturday evening near milepost 8 on U.S. 23 in Wyandot County following the pursuit that began in Marion County.

Online records from Marion Municipal Court indicate that Yapp is being charged with a misdemeanor offense of driving outside of marked lanes. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge during a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Marion Municipal Court. There was no record of charges pending against Yapp in Wyandot County, according to online records from Upper Sandusky Municipal Court.

Troopers reported that they received a call around 7:42 p.m. Saturday regarding a 2015 Honda Pilot that "was all over the road" on U.S. 23 near the junction with Ohio 4 in Marion County.

A trooper from the Marion Post observed the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Yapp, "straddling both lanes" of U.S. 23. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle ignored him and continued to drive north on U.S. 23 toward Wyandot County.

Deputies from the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office engaged the suspect vehicle along U.S. 23 near the junction with County Road 62, successfully deploying spike strips in the roadway to stop the vehicle. Yapp then drove his vehicle to the right shoulder of the roadway and stopped at milepost 8 of U.S. 23.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, and Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to the scene and officers ordered Yapp to exit his vehicle. However, Yapp refused orders from law enforcement to exit his vehicle once it was stopped.

According to the press release from the Highway Patrol, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office tactical team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation responded to the scene. Once tactical officers arrived, the vehicle was approached and Yapp was found to be suffering from a medical condition.

Yapp was taken into custody and transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Upper Sandusky EMS. No information about his condition was made available.

U.S. 23 was shut down due to safety concerns for approximately one hour and eighteen minutes, according to the Highway Patrol press release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Upper Sandusky Police Department, Upper Sandusky EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire Department, Wyandot County SRT, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Danner’s Towing.

