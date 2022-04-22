Worthington Notebook: City receives federal stimulus funds, hires assistant fire chief

The city of Worthington is preparing to accept American Rescue Plan Act funding totaling nearly $1.55 million to use for city infrastructure projects.

City Council member Bonnie Michael said the city has received half of the funding already and is expected to get the second half in the summer. A public hearing on it is scheduled for May 2.

The Worthington Municipal Building is at 6550 N. High St. in Worthington.

The city plans to use the funds to offset costs for a planned waterline improvement project on Park Overlook Drive. That project is expected to cost $1.25 million, according to the city's 2021-2025 capital improvement program.

Michael said that project could be started this summer.

“We are taking our ARPA funds and using them to solve critical infrastructure, water and sewer needs," she said. "And we are under EPA mandate to get these infrastructure jobs completed.”

The city plans to move this money and some of its other funds around to create administrative efficiencies instead of paying for infrastructure projects directly via ARPA funds, according to a staff memo, after taking a standard $10 million revenue loss as permitted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Under this option, which is newly offered in the "final rule," the Treasury presumes that up to $10 million in revenue has been lost due to the pandemic, and recipients are permitted to use that amount to fund “government services,” according to the Treasury's website.

“This allows the City to move forward without burdensome Federal reporting requirements that would be required if the capital project were directly funded from the ARPA fund,” the city's staff memo stated.

The city also received funding recently for another waterline infrastructure project that will upgrade the Northbrook sewer line that runs between High Street and the Northbrook subdivision in the southern part of Worthington, including boosting its capacity.

Council recently voted to accept a $345,479 grant from the Ohio Department of Development to offset the project's costs.

The city has budgeted about $621,000 for that project through its capital improvement program. Timetables for that project still are to be determined.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was enacted March 11, 2021, to help aid economic recovery nationwide amidst the ongoing recession caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The legislation provides $350 billion in additional funding for local and state governments.

Worthington's new assistant fire chief: Jennifer Cochran

The city has hired Jennifer Cochran as its new assistant fire chief.

Cochran, who’s full title is assistant chief of emergency medical services and community risk reduction, has started work, according to city spokesperson Anne Brown.

Jennifer Cochran is Worthington's new assistant chief of emergency medical services and community risk reduction.

Cochran is filling a new position with primary responsibilities that include managing Worthington EMS and the department's risk-reduction programs, Brown said, at an annual salary of $111,461 with $35,911 in benefits value.

The city began searching for candidates for this role several months ago and accepted applications until February.

Cochran has extensive experience as a paramedic with Delaware County EMS, rising through the ranks to the position of assistant chief of administration, according to the city's website. One of her responsibilities at Delaware EMS was to oversee its elder outreach and mental-health efforts. Additionally, she was a member of Harlem Township’s Division of Fire as a firefighter/paramedic, the city's website said.

She grew up in the Worthington Estates neighborhood, where her parents still reside, and is a 1991 Worthington High School graduate.

