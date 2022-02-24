Worthington Schools officials ready to talk finances for second phase of master facilities plan

Thomas Worthington High School is targeted for capital improvements as part of phase 2 of the Worthington Schools Master Facilities Plan. The original section of the high school was constructed in 1952.

Worthington Schools officials met Feb. 14 to begin determining financial considerations for phase 2 of the district’s master facilities plan.

The meeting was the first step toward implementing the proposed second phase, which will be focused on Thomas Worthington and Worthington Kilbourne high schools.

“We went into the financials of what that might look like,” said board President Amy Lloyd. “Now it’s really a matter of going through the finances and determining what’s best for the community in terms of what dollars might be put forward.”

Lloyd said preliminary estimates have the project costing approximately $217 million, which would be financed through a bond issue.

However, that total is a working figure, and the final cost of the project still must be determined.

Additional meetings are planned for the spring, when officials will determine the exact dollar amount of the project and the district’s next operating levy request, Lloyd said.

Although the scope of work required at Thomas Worthington largely is clear, some work at Worthington Kilbourne still is to be determined, she said.

“That will really drive what the total ask would be,” Lloyd said.

Significant renovations are planned at both schools, with most of it planned for Thomas.

Thomas' original section was constructed in 1952, and for a time, it was known as Worthington High School and was the sole high school in the district. Kilbourne opened in 1991.

At Thomas, the phase 2 task force has proposed capital renovations that include construction of a new academic building with classrooms, science labs, restrooms, lockers, commons spaces and administration spaces and a new baseball stadium.

It also would feature the replacement of underlying building systems, such as roofing, HVAC and windows; the addition of a new student entrance; and renovations of the athletics and fine-arts wings.

At Kilbourne, preliminary proposals include renovations to the science labs, media center, turf fields and athletics locker rooms; construction of a visitors fieldhouse space; and replacement of such underlying building systems as roofing, HVAC and windows; and improvements to the parking lot.

Lloyd said the district accruing more debt for this project would be more acceptable for taxpayers given that a significant amount of debt is coming off the books in the coming years.

District treasurer TJ Cusick said most of the district's debt scheduled to be paid down in the coming years is from bond issues in 2006 and 2012 that were used to renovate building systems, such as HVAC and roof replacements, as well as purchase buses, technology and other equipment.

He said $47.5 million in debt is scheduled to fall off the books between now and 2027, and the tax rate is scheduled to decrease by approximately 3.6 mills, or $126 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

"Thus, a large portion of any increased tax rate required to pay new debt on phase 2 construction would be offset by the tax rate decrease happening in the next few years," Cusick said.

“We’re in a position where quite a few bonds are going to fall off the books here in a few years,” Lloyd said. “We have bonds falling off, and so we’ll have an opportunity to take care of some of the additional needs we’ll have from a facilities standpoint by asking for some new bonds.

“Now the question is, how much can we put forward that is kind of a renewal of those tax dollars?”

The district currently has $113.8 million in outstanding debt at a bond rate of 5.6 mills, Cusick said.

The total tax rate for district residents in 2022 is 53.9 mills, he said, which includes 5.6 mills for debt payments and 48.3 mills for operations, equating to a total school district tax rate of $1,887.65 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Phase 1 of the district's master facilities plan, which included renovations to the middle schools, was completed last summer.

