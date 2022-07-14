Is it Worthy to Invest in American International Group (AIG)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund held up better than the Russell 1000 Index by a decent margin in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, global GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2022. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund mentioned American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1919;, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is a New York City, New York-based global insurance organization with a $40.1 billion market capitalization. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) delivered a -10.90% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 5.39%. The stock closed at $50.66 per share on July 13, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund has to say about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Other top contributors included property and casualty insurance company American International Group (NYSE:AIG). AIG continued to execute on its turnaround of the global property and casualty business, showing underwriting margin improvements in the quarter, while rising demand for conductive metals and supply risk concerns from Russia lifted copper prices, boosting the shares of Freeport and other copper producers.

