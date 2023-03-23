Is it Worthy to Invest in Cable One, Inc. (CABO)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Heartland Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned a 12.38% (Net of Advisory Fees) compared to a 10.45% gain for the Russell Midcap Value Index. The stock selection in Real Estate, Healthcare, and Energy sectors led to the strategy’s outperformance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In its Q4 2022 investor letter, Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund mentioned Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1986, Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based cable company with a $3.7 billion market capitalization. Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) delivered a -7.69% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -54.95%. The stock closed at $657.14 per share on March 21, 2023.

Here is what Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund has to say about Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Volatility in the fourth quarter allowed us to add what we consider a best-in-class holding in communications: Cable One (NYSE:CABO). Cable One is a broadband and cable provider with a focus on rural markets in the Midwest, Northwest, and Southeast. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) spun CABO out in 2015, and investors became attracted to management’s strategy to exit pay TV, which has been in secular decline amid the streaming boom, in favor of more-profitable broadband. As a result of this early strategic pivot, CABO operates with one of the highest margins in the cable industry.

The stock, a perceived “work from home” winner during the pandemic, became overvalued in 2021. So far this year, though, the stock has fallen about 60%, and it now trades at just 8.3 times Enterprise Value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) over the next 12 months. By comparison, CABO’s median valuation post spin-off is 11.5 times EV/EBITDA."

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 22 funds in the previous quarter. Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) delivered a -6.44% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2023, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Cable One, Inc.  (NYSE:CABO) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Race against time to rescue Argentina wine grapes

    In Argentina's Valle de Uco wine region, at the foot of the Andes, frantic picking is under way to try and save what remains of what is predicted to be the worst grape harvest in decades. - Worst harvest -  For Argentina as a whole, the 2023 harvest will not exceed 15.4 million tons of grapes, according to projections by the National Institute of Vitiviniculture (INV). 

  • Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Sarawak Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SWKPLNT) recent performance, when its...

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Objective (ASX:OCL) Passed With Ease

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Following recent collapses, Americans’ trust in banking industry sharply declines: poll

    The public’s trust in the banking industry sharply dropped in the aftermath of the collapse of two prominent banks earlier this month and their effects on the market, according to a new poll. A poll released Wednesday from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago found only…

  • Space debris ruled out as possible cause of Draper explosion

    Draper police are asking for residents in the South Mountain area to check their doorbell and security cameras for any evidence that might help them solve the mystery of an explosion over the weekend.

  • 'Surreal moment': Canadian history made as Pacers hand Raptors a costly loss

    As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.

  • Brazil's Lula irks foreign oil companies with new tax

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not even been in power for 100 days but has already provoked the wrath of foreign oil companies with the creation of a new tax on crude exports.It has attracted scorn not just from foreign oil companies, with newspaper O Globo calling it "a very bad idea" in a recent editorial.

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Rivian Could Be on the Brink of a Huge Rally: Why It's a Buy Now

    While still losing loads of money, this year's planned production scale-up will solve much of that problem.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.