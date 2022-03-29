Is it Worthy to Invest in Lionsgate (LGF)?

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The Fund owns well-capitalized companies that earn good returns over cycles. They sell differentiated products and services that serve a niche, with a “moat” to quote Morningstar, and the fund buys them at what they believe are attractive prices. The fund will be looking for more of them in 2022. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 2004, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) is a Santa Monica, California-based entertainment company with a $3.4 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Jon Feltheimer. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) delivered a -3.06% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 2.80%. The stock closed at $16.13 per share on March 25, 2022.

Here is what Sterling Partners Equity Advisors has to say about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach audiences around the world. Our thesis is that part of the growth of leisure, entertainment, and the content that drives it, will continue to gain share of the economy. Management indicated positive momentum in all business segments during the quarter. Starz added 1.3 million global streaming subscribers with strong premieres of three new series. The Television Group launched six new series and renewed six current shows. The Motion Picture Grouped added nine new film production starts to a robust pipeline. Lionsgate completed an acquisition of a 200-title library from Sypglass Media Group."

Our calculations show that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) was in 16 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) delivered a -1.65% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.