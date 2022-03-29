It it Worthy to Keep Your NetScout Systems (NTCT) Shares?

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The Fund owns well-capitalized companies that earn good returns over cycles. They sell differentiated products and services that serve a niche, with a “moat” to quote Morningstar, and the fund buys them at what they believe are attractive prices. The fund will be looking for more of them in 2022. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1984, NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is a Westford, Massachusetts-based application and network performance management products provider with a $2.4 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Anil K. Singhal. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) delivered a -1.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 13.18%. The stock closed at $32.71 per share on March 25, 2022.

Here is what Sterling Partners Equity Advisors has to say about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"NetScout Systems provides real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights that customers need to accelerate and secure their digital business services against disruptions in availability and performance. NetScout has recently been rolling out products exclusively for 5G application, while continuing to help customers better optimize their 4G networks. Wireless providers still heavily rely on both 4G and 5G networks to handle the end customer’s growing demand for data. We own the stock on the thesis that internet traffic is gaining share of total communication (and encroaching on travel budgets as well) and companies will continue to need sophisticated software to optimize, defend, protect, and monitor their digital and cellular networks as the threat of attacks continues to evolve."

Our calculations show that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 10 funds in the previous quarter. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) delivered a -1.56% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

