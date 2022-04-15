Worthy Point of View: Olive is taking root in Worthington

David McCorkle
·2 min read

When ground was broken in 1969 on the building at 6700 N. High St., computer technology and connectivity as we know it were decades away from becoming a reality. Yet innovation and vision were at the forefront when rapidly expanding health-insurance company Ohio Medical Indemnity put shovels into dirt to construct its new business home in Worthington.

The company was well known for its corporate culture that valued employee wellness and community involvement. Behind the wheel was Worthington resident Jerry Ketchum, who was named president of OMI in 1972 and later chairman of the board when the company was consolidated to become Community Mutual BlueCross and BlueShield, the precursor to Anthem.

David McCorkle, Worthington assistant city manager and economic-development director
Fast-forward to today, and another Worthington resident is at the helm as this same property is set to be home to Olive, a fast-growing, innovative health care technology company that delivers hospitals, health systems and payers' increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity.

Worthington resident and Olive CEO Sean Lane is bringing his vision for the future of health care to this iconic Worthington location. Olive has purchased the building and plans to make significant investments to make it their global headquarters and a convening space for employees and customers.

This is a transformational opportunity for Worthington. We are excited to welcome and work with Olive to support their continued growth in our community, as was demonstrated when Worthington City Council recently approved a financial incentive package to support the attraction and expansion of their move to Worthington.

This location has long been a priority for business attraction. Jobs in Worthington generate income-tax revenue that is the primary funding source of the city’s operating budget. Olive is expected to bring 425 new jobs to the Worthington community within 10 years, which translates into approximately $6.7 million in income-tax revenue as a result of this project.

These funds support such vital and essential city services as trash collection, snow and leaf removal and ensure maintenance of our infrastructure, parks and much more. The direct and indirect economic benefits of this project are significant to the Worthington community. We are thrilled that Olive has chosen Worthington to call home.

While welcoming Olive to the Worthington business landscape, we can’t help but reflect on the origins of this location and the seeds planted there by former employees and business leaders, Worthington residents and community members.

We are excited to see what the future holds for Olive and its team and are proud that their future growth and success will be rooted right here in the Worthington community.

David McCorkle is Worthington's assistant city manager and economic-development director.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Worthy Point of View: Olive is taking root in Worthington

