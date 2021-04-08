Worthy says police acted in self-defense in Hakim Littleton shooting, declines to file charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oralandar Brand-Williams, Christine Ferretti and George Hunter, The Detroit News
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 7—DETROIT — Closing out a case that sparked tense protests last summer and heightened scrutiny of the Detroit Police Department's use of force, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced no charges would be filed in connection with officers' fatal shooting of Hakim Littleton.

Worthy, who laid out her charging decision Wednesday in a 25-minute presentation that included still images from officers' body-worn cameras, concluded police "acted with lawful self-defense and in defense of others" during the July 10 incident on San Juan Street near West McNichols.

The prosecutor said the video footage and statements from four civilian witnesses showed Littleton fired five shots at police before an officer kicked his gun away from him — in contrast to claims from protesters that the 20-year-old was unarmed when he was shot.

"This is not a chargeable case," she said.

Police Chief James Craig applauded the decision, saying at a separate news conference the department faced unfounded claims on social media that officers had shot Littleton as he lay on the ground unarmed.

In an interview, Craig said Littleton forced officers to shoot him: "When you fire shots at an officer a few feet from his head, you don't give the officers a lot of other options."

But members of Littleton's family expressed anger over Wednesday's decision, with Asar Amenra saying his nephew was "assassinated."

"We are sick and tired of Black people suffering all over the United States," he said during a news conference with other relatives near the site of the shooting. "Why is it every time you want to apprehend a Black person, there's always got to be some type of brutality, whether it's gun violence or a damn knee on your neck?"

The images Worthy displayed at her news conference showed Littleton pointing and firing a gun at police, who returned fire. She narrated as she showed the images, saying they showed Littleton taking a gun from his left pocket and making a step toward an officer who was arresting another person.

Worthy said the incident lasted about 10 seconds from the time Littleton pulled out his weapon and finished firing it.

"This all moved extremely quickly, which is why we want to break it down for you this way," the county prosecutor said during her presentation at the press conference. "At this point, Mr. Littleton points his gun directly at Officer A's head and fires two shots while Officer B is arresting Witness 1," said Worthy, repeating herself for emphasis. " ... All of them were in danger."

A third officer returned fire, striking Littleton, who fell to the ground, Worthy said.

Officer A straddled Littleton, who still was holding the gun, which he fired three more times, the prosecutor said.

Worthy said Littleton still had the gun in his hand after he was wounded. She said the gun was kicked away by one of the four officers at the scene after "all the shots had been fired."

The shooting was justifiable, the prosecutor said.

"Even after Mr. Littleton was on the ground wounded, he remained a deadly threat," Worthy said. "He was armed and continuing to fire shots, endangering all the officers and civilians on the street."

Video shot from an officer's body-worn camera shows Littleton pull a gun from his shorts pocket and fire shots from about two feet away from a cop who was part of a crew that was at McNichols and San Juan investigating a July 5 mass shooting in which three people were killed and five others wounded.

At his news conference, Craig said his department fought back against "a false narrative" on social media about the shooting by releasing that bodycam footage hours after the incident. Without that, "God knows what would have happened," the chief said.

He said while he supports people's right to free speech and to march for justice, he does not support "criminality." Craig said he hopes the efforts of "misinformation" end now.

The chief praised the "thorough investigation by the Wayne County prosecutors, who used facts to come to their conclusion and took emotion out of it."

"There was erroneous information put out immediately that we'd shot an unarmed Black man on his porch, and that we'd shot him 15 times," Craig said. "That was a lie. More misinformation was put out that officers continued shooting him after they'd kicked the gun out of his hand, but the video shows no shots were fired after we kicked the gun away. This misinformation they're putting out needs to stop. They lied right after this happened, and they continue to lie."

Worthy acknowledged "some people" would be unhappy with her decision but said her office "let the facts and evidence guide us" in reaching the decision announced Wednesday.

"I am never going to charge people unless we can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt in court," she said.

The shooting occurred during a summer of protests in Detroit and other cities nationwide in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, who was pinned with a Minneapolis officer's knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Littleton's death was followed by fresh demonstrations accusing Detroit officers of killing him without cause.

Activists accused police of using tear gas, pepper spray, chokeholds and rubber bullets against them during some of those protests. Detroit Will Breathe filed a federal lawsuit against the city, which argued in a counterclaim that demonstrators should have to pay for property damage resulting from the protests; a federal judge rejected the city's request.

Speaking at the Littleton family's news conference, Dawn Fuller vowed not to rest "until justice is done for my nephew" and harshly criticized Worthy for not filing charges. She said she cries every day over Littleton, who was "like my son."

"My nephew was going places. They never gave us any justice," she said. "Shame on Kym Worthy for being a woman of color and not supporting other women of color. You are a sellout to this city. Trust me, we're coming for all of you. I will never sleep again until justice is done for my nephew."

The family, she said, doesn't even know the name of the officer involved in the shooting. Littleton's mother declined to speak to reporters.

Fuller said her nephew had been in a boot camp when he was young but had "turned his life all the way around," only to be "harassed by police."

"Hakim worked hard," she added. "He was really doing excellent."

Littleton was employed, his grandfather said previously, and worked at a local party store while he was waiting on his mother to reopen her own convenience store, where he was a manager.

At the time of the shooting, Littleton was on probation for a 2017 unarmed robbery and felony firearm conviction. He was initially charged with armed robbery, but cut a deal with Wayne County prosecutors for the lesser charge and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Detroit Will Breathe organizer Lloyd Simpson, who led off the Wednesday news conference, accused Worthy of rubber-stamping the "murder" of Littleton.

"The fact is Hakim Littleton didn't have to die," he said. "This type of policing is only reserved for Black communities like Bagley."

Simpson said the organization and family are demanding all of the bodycam footage and for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent investigation as well as federal law enforcement officials, arguing the state "is not trustworthy."

Simpson said the police showed up that day due to a federal drug warrant and "we allow this type of brutal policing when it comes to drug enforcement" and that's why "Hakim Littleton didn't get to walk away."

Kenneth Reed, director of the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, called Worthy's statements "typical prosecutorial speech" and said the officers involved in the shooting took things too far and should be held accountable.

"They took it a step further, and it turned out to be an execution in our organization's estimation," he said.

Reed raised the prospect of activist groups, including his own, or the Littleton family pressing for a federal investigation into the death.

"That's something that our organization would have to take a look at in light of what happened today," he said.

But Maurice Hardwick of the Live in Peace Movement supported Worthy's conclusion, saying it was clear that the police response was self-defense.

"I don't see any brutality there. I saw the young man basically take a shot at the officer first," said Hardwick, who marched for 70 days to protest George Floyd's death last May.

Hardwick said he wanted to defuse any hostile situations during marches.

"We have to calm down with that (allegations of brutality) because you make a mockery for real brutality when you start throwing out anything," he said. "We disrespect the focus that needs to be done when there is brutality."

Hardwick contends the videos formerly circulated of the incident clearly show what happened, "the same way we see when the officer murdered George Floyd."

"You don't have to have a trial to see what happened," he said of Floyd's death. "I follow the truth."

Detroit Will Breathe and Littleton's family dispute the department's account of the incident.

"Detroit Police Chief James Craig has attempted from the start to absolve his officers from any wrongdoing, regardless of the facts," according to their statement issued Wednesday. "Craig claims that the initial release of body cam footage vindicated his officers when in fact, it took less than a week for activists and a journalist to conduct a walkthrough that clearly showed Hakim was detained before the fatal shot was fired. The truth is, if Hakim had been white and this was Grosse Pointe, he would have been apprehended rather than killed.

"We demand a credible investigation into the actions of the Detroit Police Department. This injustice will not go uncontested. Hakim's life matters."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office backed up Craig's statement in its autopsy report. It ruled Littleton's death a homicide, the result of four gunshot wounds — one in the head, two in the right thigh and one in the left thigh.

Chief Medical Examiner Carl Schmidt's report said Littleton was shot in the back of the head; the bullet went through his brain and lodged in his scalp, where it was recovered.

"There was no evidence of close-range fire on the skin and around the entrance wounds," Schmidt wrote.

A toxicology report, which was part of the autopsy, showed Littleton had marijuana and alcohol in his system when he died. His blood-alcohol level was 0.016.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt's Sisi warns of potential for conflict over Ethiopian dam

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday warned of the risk of conflict over Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile after talks involving the two countries and Sudan ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Former president Donald Trump tumbles nearly 300 spots in Forbes billionaire rankings

    The magazine blamed the former president's decision to refuse to divest when he took office in January 2017 as the cause of his decline in wealth.

  • 7 natural ways to whiten teeth and prevent stains at home

    To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.

  • Letter from Africa: Kenyans protest over growing debt

    Kenyans urge potential lenders to stop giving the government money over fears of growing debt.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • A guide to teeth whitening, from the best products to the most effective natural home remedies

    Teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and toothpaste can all be effective - but it's also important to brush and floss regularly for a brighter smile.

  • Why Kentucky Just Became the Only Red State to Expand Voting Rights

    Jennifer Decker has solid conservative credentials. A first-term Republican state lawmaker in Kentucky who used to work for Sen. Rand Paul, she represents a county that voted for Donald Trump last year by nearly 30 percentage points. Yet at a time when many of her Republican counterparts around the country are racing to pass stringent new restrictions on voting — fueled in part by Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election — Decker’s first major bill swerved. It aimed to make it easier for people to vote in the state. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Kentucky on Wednesday became the only state in the country with a Republican-controlled legislature to expand voting rights after a bitter presidential election that tested the country’s democratic institutions and elevated ballot access as an animating issue for both parties. In a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, hailed the bill as a bipartisan effort that cut against the push in other Republican legislatures to put up barriers to voting. “When much of the country has put in more restrictive laws, Kentucky legislators, Kentucky leaders were able to come together to stand up for democracy and to expand the opportunity for people to vote,” Beshear said. The reasons that Kentucky Republicans have diverged on voting rights range from the political to the logistical. For one, they had an easier sell: With sweeping new rules allowing the election to be held safely during the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans in Kentucky had one of their best cycles in years, with both Sen. Mitch McConnell and Trump easily winning in the state. And expanding voting access in Kentucky was a low bar to clear; the state had some of the tightest voting laws in the country before 2020, with not a single day of early voting, and strict limits on absentee balloting. The push in Kentucky and other states — including the Democratic-controlled Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and Massachusetts — reflects an odd outcome of the pandemic: The most challenging election in nearly a century brought about expansive changes across the country to ease access to the ballot box. “We did things a little bit differently because of COVID, and I just thought that some of that might help us going forward,” Decker said in an interview. “And election reform should not be partisan. Partisan majorities can change at any time.” Republicans and Democrats alike in Kentucky have overwhelmingly supported and celebrated the bill, heralding it as a welcome bipartisan achievement. But voting rights advocates have been more muted, pointing to the legislation’s relatively limited scope and its mixture of measures, like the introduction of a short early voting period, as well as new restrictions heralded under the banner of election security. They caution that the proposal represents a modest improvement in a state long hostile to voting rights — a fact even conservatives have acknowledged. “Kentucky actually had probably, until this point, the most restrictive laws in the country on voting,” said Michael Adams, the Republican secretary of state, who was the leading force behind the bill. “And that’s what we’re trying to change.” Indeed, even with its newly expanded voting access, Kentucky’s voting rules remain comparatively stricter than those of Georgia, which recently overhauled its electoral system with new restrictions on voting. Even under Georgia’s new law, for example, the state still has no-excuse absentee voting and a much longer earlier voting period than Kentucky. The law in Kentucky establishes three days of early voting in the state; introduces voting centers that would allow for more in-person balloting options; creates an online portal to register and request ballots; and allows voters to fix problems with absentee ballots, a process known as curing. Voting rights experts note that three days of early voting is still a short window compared with other states that offer the process, and that the law does not have a provision for no-excuse absentee voting. It also includes restrictions like the banning of ballot collection, a practice in which one person gathers and drops off multiple voters’ ballots. Nearly all of the country’s current efforts to expand voting access are unfolding in states with Democratic-led legislatures, and they go much further in expanding access to the ballot than Kentucky’s law does. Connecticut is trying to make no-excuse absentee voting permanent after the method worked successfully in last year’s election, and Delaware is working on a constitutional amendment to add no-excuse absentee voting. Hawaii is progressing toward the introduction of automatic voter registration. And Massachusetts is seeking a host of changes, including adding same-day voter registration and extending early voting. “The election in 2020 helps give them confidence that they could act quickly in expanding access and not have to go slowly,” Sylvia Albert, the director of the voting rights group Common Cause, said of these states. She said that Kentucky did not fall into the category of true expansion, because its new law will provide fewer options than the emergency orders of 2020. “This might be a political calculation made by Democrats in the state, so that Republicans don’t go even further in suppressing the vote like other states have,” she said. “But as an election, voter access bill, it is not successful.” While Kentucky’s compromise — expanding voting access while enacting some more restrictive policies in the name of election security — could serve as a model for other Republican-controlled states, it is more likely to be a blip in a year of GOP-led pushes for voting restrictions. Indeed, it was a unique set of circumstances and an unlikely coalition in Kentucky that led to the state’s first steps in a generation to expand voting access. Fresh off a successful free, fair and safe election conducted with a host of temporary policies during the pandemic, Adams began the dutiful task of surveying county election administrators about the new rules. He had expected complaints, but instead found strong support for some of the measures, particularly the multiple days of early voting. So Adams went to the Republican leadership in the Legislature to gauge its interest in adopting some of the policies. After a 2020 election in which Republicans picked up seats in the state Legislature and McConnell cruised to an easy victory, GOP leaders in Kentucky had a far different political calculus than Republicans in Georgia, who saw their state turn blue for the first time in a generation. They were open, they said, though not necessarily eager to shake things up. “The hard part at first was finding a sponsor,” Adams said, “because this was seen as so unlikely that no one wanted to be the sponsor.” Enter Paul. The junior senator from Kentucky, who is up for reelection next year and has repeatedly made false statements about the 2020 election, had reached out to Adams with some concerns of his own regarding Kentucky election law. But he soon came around to the idea of a compromise effort, expanding some points of access while restricting others. And he had an idea for a sponsor: Decker, who had been interested in an election overhaul after the high turnout in last year’s vote. “I’ve been a lifelong Republican, I was chairman of the Republican Party in my county for a long time, and I’ve never felt like voter turnout was anything but good,” Decker said. The bill quickly began gaining momentum in the Legislature. And Democrats, who eyed the effort warily, would soon come on board. “We saw a bill come forward this year, and you’ve got to recognize some political realities of Kentucky,” said Morgan McGarvey, the Democratic minority leader in the state Senate. “This bill does not do everything that I would like to see in an election reform law, but it is definitely a step in the right direction.” For years, Democrats in the state Legislature had worked to expand voting in Kentucky, both by putting forward large, transformative bills that never had a chance of passing, and pared down efforts like simply seeking to keep polls open until 8 p.m. (Kentucky currently closes polls at 6 p.m. on Election Day, the earliest shuttering time in the country along with Indiana’s.) The party was consistently rebuffed by the state Senate, which has been controlled by Republicans since 1999. “No one can argue: This expands voting options in Kentucky,” McGarvey said. “Every Kentuckian has more choices of when and how to vote than they did before this law. So that’s something we have been fighting for for years, and I’m not going to slow it up.” Republicans have been quick to praise the bill. Paul said in a statement that he was “proud” of the effort, and that it would ensure “our elections are accurate and accessible.” The Honest Elections Project, a conservative group that has joined legal efforts seeking to roll back voting access, said the bill had found “a balance” on “the need for both access and security.” Joshua Douglas, a professor of election law at the University of Kentucky who was part of a small team of county election officials and other experts who consulted with Adams on the initial effort, said that “it’s not the bill I would have written by any means.” He added: “But it has a lot of stuff I like and not a ton I hate.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • Alex Caruso hustles to make big plays for Lakers in win over Raptors

    Lakers reserve Alex Caruso's hustle was on full display Tuesday during the Lakers' 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors.

  • Megan Rapinoe: 'Shout out to MLB' for moving All-Star game out of Atlanta

    U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe said athletes and sports leagues have to take action on political issues that 'make the world a better place.'

  • Carnival says it lost $2 billion in 1Q but bookings are up

    Cruise giant Carnival Corp. said Wednesday that it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as its corner of the travel industry remained closed down in most of the world by the pandemic. Carnival said, however, that bookings have begun to pick up recently, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. Carnival has either resumed service of plans to sail by this summer with nine ships in six of its nine brands.

  • Regé-Jean Page rises above 'Krypton' casting controversy: 'We still fly'

    Former DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns allegedly said that a Black actor could not play the lead in Syfy's 'Krypton' after Regé-Jean Page auditioned.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • Who’s the pick to win 2021 Masters? Look for big names, hot hands

    Tee times are locked in for Thursday and Friday of the tournament.

  • Tiger Woods isn't at the Masters, but he's on minds of golfers at Augusta

    Tiger Woods is recovering from a February car crash and unable to attend the Masters. Golfers at Augusta National are wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • 2 massage therapists have gone public with sexual-assault allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson, shedding their anonymity

    Deshaun Watson faces lawsuits involving 22 women who allege he behaved inappropriately and in some cases sexually assaulted them.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Mike Pence joins Simon & Schuster's political roster with two-book deal

    Former VP Mike Pence has a deal to write two books. The first, an autobiography, will detail his journey from Indiana to the Trump White House.