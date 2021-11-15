'I wouldn’t change anything': Fmr. Brooklyn Center Chief on firing, handling of Wright killing
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Tim Gannon, believes he made more than 100 critical decisions after former officer Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright.
"It's not something you'll see again at our shows," the band promised
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
Several Browns players didn't seem happy with their coaching staff after the Patriots' 45-7 blowout win of Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.
PoolRoyal sources have indicated there is concern at the palace that the full scale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s involvement in a sympathetic biography written about them may yet be revealed in court.“A lot more” could emerge on “what was briefed for the book” if the case she has brought against Associated Newspapers over publication of material from a letter written to her father proceeds, a source told the U.K. Sunday Times. Meghan Markle Texts: I Only Wrote to My Dad to Stop Charles’ ‘
Queen Elizabeth, who has been fighting a bout of ill health for the past few weeks, pulled out of the annual ceremony due to a sprained back.
Tom Brady wasn't happy after the Bucs' second consecutive loss Sunday, and it showed in his very brief postgame press conference.
Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
Another hectic week of College Football has led to some more chaos in the rankings as the season begins to wind down.
Can the USMNT keep the good times rolling with another strong performance and result in Kingston?
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
Phil Mickelson stood on the 18th green at Phoenix Country Club, a wide smile across his face as he held yet another PGA Tour Champions trophy. Next to him was 64-year-old Bernhard Langer, grinning just as broadly as he hoisted the Charles Schwab Cup trophy at an age when most players are playing from the front tee boxes, not fighting for championships. Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
This is something you likely have never seen in a football game.
A vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease could be on the horizon after scientists carried out successful trials in animals.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put their steamy romance on display, with the Poosh founder straddling the musician at Simon Huck's wedding on Nov. 13.
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."View Entire Post ›
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
Newly signed Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrived to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cardinals with an incredible gameday outfit.
The Badgers are on the rise in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he wouldn't have kicked a field goal with three seconds to go and the game decided if he was Baylor's Dave Aranda.