'I wouldn't be a criminal at all' - Colts Neck tennis pro defended romance with child

FREEHOLD - The woman accusing her former tennis instructor of molesting her as a child told a jury Wednesday that if she had known at age 12 what she now knows at age 19, she would have made better decisions.

"If it was now, I definitely would have told my mom a lot sooner,'' the woman said. "But when I was 12, I didn't really have a head on my shoulders. I was 12.''

Colts Neck youth tennis instructor Terry Kuo, meanwhile, told his father in a phone call from the Monmouth County Jail that if this occurred in another country, like Taiwan or Mexico, he wouldn't even be in trouble, according to a transcript of the phone call read in court Wednesday.

"I know if I was in another country today, the law would not be so serious,'' Kuo, now 32, said in the phone call to his father on Feb. 28, 2018, according to a portion of the call's transcript read by Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Ryan Lavender.

"I wouldn't be a criminal at all,'' Kuo said, according to the transcript Lavender read to the jury. "I know if I was in another state or country, like Taiwan or Mexico - in Mexico you can have a relationship at 12 or 13. I become a devil in America and then I drive hundreds of miles to the south, suddenly I am not a devil.

"This is bull----, this is bull----,'' he said. "I love in my way. I will not let the country tell me who I love or the way I love.''

He also told his father on the same phone call that he wished the girl was 18 or 20, so they could travel and go out to eat without people looking at them.

And, when prodded by his father to accept blame for what he did, Kuo refused.

"I will not admit that it was my fault,'' Kuo said, according to the transcript read by Lavender. "Even if a knife is used to cut my head off, I will still not admit it is my fault because I know I treated her with love, not hate. They don't believe that. I don't need them to believe.''

The transcript of the phone call, which was translated from Chinese to English, was read aloud by Lavender and Detective Sgt. Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, who read the part of Kuo's father while on the witness stand as the state's last witness.

Kuo is on trial before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley, charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting a child to engage in pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possessing child pornography, obscenity, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

He stood trial on the same charges over the summer, but O'Malley declared a mistrial Aug. 4 after the jury deliberated for more than a week without being able to reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors allege Kuo sexually assaulted the girl and took pornographic pictures of her in 2016 and 2017, when she was 12 and 13.

The Asbury Park Press is not identifying the accuser because of the nature of the allegations and her age when the alleged crimes occurred.

She testified Tuesday that Kuo, her tennis instructor since she was around 8 years old, molested her and took nude photos of her. In return, she said Kuo gave her gifts, such as Tiffany jewelry, a Louis Vuitton handbag, Victoria's Secret clothing, Ugg boots, Apple iPhones and a computer, as well as gift cards and cash.

On direct-examination Tuesday, Lavender asked her if at the time she wanted the gifts to stop.

"No,'' she replied. "Who doesn't want gifts?''

So, she said that's why she didn't tell anyone about her relationship with Kuo until November 2017. That was after Kuo yelled at her for showing an interest in boys her own age and lectured her not to talk to other boys.

The woman's brother also took the witness stand Wednesday, telling the jury that Kuo called him on Nov. 13, 2017, angry because he said his sister had been texting photographs to boys.

"He was going to get to the bottom of this and talk to the boys' parents,'' the accuser's brother told the jury. "He was angry.''

The brother testified that Kuo showed up later at his family's home in Marlboro, telling him, "We need to handle this.''

But the brother said he told Kuo "it was a family matter,'' and confronted Kuo with his sister's allegations

Kuo's response was "that none of it happened,'' the brother testified.

The Asbury Park Press is also not identifying the accuser's brother to protect her identity.

The brother, who at the time was selling insurance, said at one point that summer, Kuo contacted him to ask about a life insurance policy. The brother testified he thought that odd because Kuo wanted to name his sister as the beneficiary.

Detectives have testified that they found pornographic photos of the girl on the hard drive of a computer found at the apartment of Kuo's sister in Jersey City.

While Murphy was on the witness stand, he and Lavender read the transcript of another phone call Kuo made to his father from the jail, this one on Nov. 14, 2017, after detectives searched his home and seized his computers.

In that call, Kuo admitted knowledge of the pornography but said, "I locked them all up,'' according to the transcript read aloud by Lavender and Murphy.

In the phone call, Kuo instructed his father to open a safe, take what was inside and "get rid of it.''

His father agreed to do it.

Murphy testified that phone call led detectives to search the apartment of Kuo's sister, where they found his computer with the pornography on the hard drive.

The state rested its case after Murphy's testimony.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Colts Neck tennis pro defended romance with child in phone call to dad