We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Atlan Holdings Bhd's shares before the 30th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Atlan Holdings Bhd stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of MYR2.99. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Atlan Holdings Bhd has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Atlan Holdings Bhd paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Atlan Holdings Bhd's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 21% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Atlan Holdings Bhd has seen its dividend decline 16% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Atlan Holdings Bhd? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Atlan Holdings Bhd from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Atlan Holdings Bhd's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlan Holdings Bhd you should be aware of.

