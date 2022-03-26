We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.054 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.03 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 8.6% on the current share price of $13.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cross Timbers Royalty Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's earnings per share have dropped 5.4% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 6.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has Cross Timbers Royalty Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Faces New Sexual Harassment Suit as Microsoft Buyout Looms

    Sexual harassment allegations have plagued the video game industry at an alarming rate over the last several years, revealing a deeply rooted problem with the way the once male-dominated business coexists with female and female-identifying employees. It started when California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed the first discrimination-related suit against Activision Blizzard in July 2020, accusing the company of a "frat boy culture" that included unwelcome sexual advances and derogatory comments about rape towards women. While Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick tried to address the complaints by way of a statement promising "a new zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior," a Wall Street Journal feature dug deeper and found more.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has steadily fallen over the years. Three energy stocks offering yields more than triple the broader market are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP). With plenty of fuel to continue growing those big-time payouts in the future, these energy stocks look like great buys for this year and beyond.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop

    It's easy to get discouraged when, despite last week's bounce, stocks are still seemingly struggling. The conflict in Ukraine isn't cooling off, and several interest rate hikes are clearly in our future.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

    These two companies have seen their stock prices fall, but their long-term growth prospects remain intact.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • U.S. Treasury market plagued with illiquidity as government bonds suffer worst week in years

    Signs of trouble show up in the world's largest, most liquid government-securities market as the U.S. central bank's interest rate hike cycle gets under way.

  • Why You Want to Own These 2 Stocks When Inflation is High

    Inflation makes the price of everything you buy go up, so own the companies that take a piece of each purchase you make.

  • The Stock Market Got a Big Boost From the Bond Selloff. The Fed Could Change That.

    Don’t go looking for the “good news” that was responsible for the week’s gains—there wasn’t any, at least not the traditional kind.