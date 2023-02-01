We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase First Interstate BancSystem's shares before the 6th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.47 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.88 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Interstate BancSystem has a trailing yield of approximately 5.2% on its current stock price of $35.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether First Interstate BancSystem can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 90% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that First Interstate BancSystem's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, First Interstate BancSystem has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is First Interstate BancSystem an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First Interstate BancSystem's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in First Interstate BancSystem despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that First Interstate BancSystem is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

