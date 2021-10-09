We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Global Water Resources' shares before the 14th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.024 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.29 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Global Water Resources has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $19.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Global Water Resources paid out 253% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 98% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

As Global Water Resources's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Global Water Resources's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 37% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Global Water Resources has delivered 0.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Global Water Resources for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Global Water Resources is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Global Water Resources don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

