We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 21st of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of December.

Goodfellow's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Goodfellow has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current stock price of CA$4.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Goodfellow paid out more than half (57%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Goodfellow generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 7.2% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Goodfellow's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Goodfellow has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Goodfellow for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Goodfellow from a dividend perspective.

