We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase HT&E's shares before the 25th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HT&E has a trailing yield of 6.8% on the current stock price of A$1.465. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether HT&E's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 83% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 248% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While HT&E's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were HT&E to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. HT&E's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 39% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. HT&E has seen its dividend decline 16% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has HT&E got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of HT&E.

So if you're still interested in HT&E despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HT&E you should know about.

