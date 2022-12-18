We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Palace Capital's shares before the 22nd of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.037 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.15 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Palace Capital has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of £2.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Palace Capital's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Palace Capital distributed an unsustainably high 159% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Palace Capital's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Palace Capital's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Palace Capital has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Palace Capital is already paying out 159% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Palace Capital an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 159% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Palace Capital's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Palace Capital as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Palace Capital (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

