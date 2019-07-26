We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

Park Lawn's next dividend payment will be CA$0.038 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.46 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Park Lawn has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of CA$28.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Park Lawn's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Park Lawn distributed an unsustainably high 123% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Park Lawn generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while Park Lawn's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Park Lawn's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

We'd also point out that Park Lawn issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Park Lawn has seen its dividend decline 3.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Park Lawn for the upcoming dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Park Lawn is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.