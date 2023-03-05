We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase PZ Cussons' shares on or after the 9th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.027 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.064 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PZ Cussons has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of £1.856. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PZ Cussons's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether PZ Cussons has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PZ Cussons paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 190% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While PZ Cussons's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were PZ Cussons to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about PZ Cussons's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PZ Cussons's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PZ Cussons? It's disappointing to see earnings per share have fallen slightly, even though PZ Cussons is paying out less than half its income as dividends. It's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of PZ Cussons don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for PZ Cussons that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

