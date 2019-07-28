We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be UK£0.0065 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.026 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current stock price of £0.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. While Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 100% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.