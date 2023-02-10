We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Walgreens Boots Alliance investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.48 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.92 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a trailing yield of approximately 5.4% on its current stock price of $35.81. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Walgreens Boots Alliance paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Walgreens Boots Alliance didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the past year it paid out 118% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Walgreens Boots Alliance an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not that we think Walgreens Boots Alliance is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in Walgreens Boots Alliance despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

