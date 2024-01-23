To wound but not to kill. This is what Putin's counting on – National Security Council Secretary to West

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has noted that the indecision of international partners may prevent Ukraine from winning the war against the Russian aggressor, and calls on them to show courage.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The lack of courage and determination is the main risk that exists today and may hinder Ukraine's ability to achieve its goals of destroying [...] putin's regime through its complete and unconditional defeat in the war of crime it has unleashed.

And Ukrainians are not the ones who lack courage.

The winner in this war will be the one who will not be afraid of russia's imaginary ‘limitless’ resources, the mobilisation of additional ‘millions’ of soldiers from the obedient russian herd, or putin's main scary story – nuclear weapons. The indecisiveness and stop-gap measures that the world's democracies may take – that is our main risks. To wound, but not to kill. This is exactly what putin's clique is counting on.

Let's recall the exhausting and lengthy (when time is of the essence) discussions about whether Ukraine needs military aircraft in a full-scale conventional war, whether an offensive can be carried out without tanks, and whether defence can be carried out without shells…

That is why Ukraine and Ukrainians are the first to set an example of courage and firmness – to stand our ground and demand the fulfilment of just demands. And in this, we are ready to go as far as necessary.

The confrontation of immutabilities is the main substance of this stage of the war."

Support UP or become our patron!