Wounded 60-year-old returns fire at accused car burglars, killing one, Texas cops say

A 60-year-old man got into a shootout with a pair of accused car burglars, killing one of them, Texas police told news outlets.

Houston police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m., June 10, outside a home on the city’s east side, the department said in a tweet.

Several vehicles had recently been stolen from the apartment complex and, through a surveillance camera, the 60-year-old spotted two men sneaking past a fence and into the complex, police told KPRC.

Armed with a handgun, he went to confront the men, the station reported. But when he told them to leave, one of the men pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

The man was struck once in the leg, but he returned fire and hit the armed suspect multiple times, police told KRIV.

The suspect ran, escaped through the hole in the fence that they entered from, but was found near a stairwell in a different part of the complex, the outlet reported. The resident that stumbled across the man called 911.

Only one gun was found at the scene and police are still looking for the second suspect, police told KTRK.

“The other suspect he must have left with a gun because we can’t find the other weapon. And he did leave on foot. We have a decent video we’re working with,” Lt. R. Willkens told the station.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, a police release said. The homeowner is in stable condition.

