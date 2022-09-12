Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say

A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities.

The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Officers arrived near the home in Walled Lake, Michigan, and heard a gunshot, the release said. As they approached the home, the man, Igor Lanis, walked out the front door with a shotgun and fired at them.

The officers shot back, fatally wounding Lanis, authorities said.

The daughter was found attempting to crawl out of the house, officials said. She had been shot in the back of the legs, Click on Detroit reported, citing a news conference. Officers dragged her to safety before she was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery that left her in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the home, officials found the body of the man’s wife, per the release. The 56-year-old woman was shot at least four times in the back, WXYZ reported, citing officials.

The family dog was also found dead, having been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

A second, younger daughter lives at the home but was not present at the time of the incident, MLive reported.

The younger daughter told The Detroit News that her father had been interested in “extremism and conspiracy theories.” She said her father had read “crazy ideas” online, “including QAnon conspiracy theories about (former President Donald) Trump and vaccines,” the outlet reported.

“It’s really so shocking but it really can happen to anybody,” she told The Detroit News. “Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control.”

A Reddit post in the r/QAnonCasualties subreddit, attributed to the younger daughter by The Detroit News, gave a similar account. The account did not respond to McClatchy News on Sept. 12, and law enforcement officials did not comment when asked about these claims.

Walled Lake is about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

