Wounded Dupo police officer is ‘doing about as well as can be expected,’ his wife says

The Dupo police officer shot in the line of duty on Sunday and his family are “overwhelmed” by the support they have received and the family of a homicide victim shot before the officer was wounded is seeking funds for his funeral.

Officer Patrick Carrier is expected to undergo surgeries on his shoulder on Thursday, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday by his wife, Donna Wright Carrier.

“My family and myself as well as Patrick wanted to take a moment today to say how overwhelmed and how full (our) hearts are by the outpouring of love and support and kind words from all of you over the past few days,” she wrote.

“Pat is doing about as well as can be expected and the surgeries on his shoulder will begin tomorrow so we will know a lot more as that process unfolds,” the message stated.

Carrier, 49, has served as a police officer for 12 years.

The officer, later identified by his family as Carrier, was shot in his shoulder by a homicide suspect on Sunday afternoon. Carrier had responded to a call about shooting on McBride Avenue in unincorporated St. Clair County near Dupo, authorities have said.

The suspect, Reginald O. Allen, 40, died of a self-inflicted gunshot. His body was found by police Sunday night in his garage off McBride Avenue near where Carrier was shot. An AR-15 rifle was found next to Allen.

Darryl T. Mantz, 46, was fatally shot by Allen, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Mantz’s funeral expenses and funds leftover would be used to support his son, according to the post about the fundraiser.

“Darryl was a sweet and kind man. He in no way deserved what happened to him that tragic day,” a post on the online fundraising site states.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Mantz’s death and the Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting of Carrier.

A spokesman for ISP said he did not have any new information to release Wednesday. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department could not be reached for comment.

In a news conference on Monday, police said they believe Carrier was wounded by the AR-15 rifle fired by Allen but they had not confirmed that.

They also said Allen used this weapon to kill himself and Mantz. The two men were acquaintances and had worked together rehabbing homes. A motive for the murder had not been determined by police as of Monday.

Investigators also said they were investigating where Allen obtained the AR-15.

Dupo Police Chief Dennis Plew could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Family gives thanks

Donna Wright Carrier thanked all of the police officers and friends who have supported the Carrier family since Sunday.

“He’s always said he had hundreds of brothers and sisters in blue who had his back and he was not joking,” she wrote. “(You’re) all the best group of folks anyone could ask for.

“To every single LEO, police chief, friend and most importantly family that called to reach out and have been with us since this nightmare began, from the bottom of our hearts we thank you and love you all.”