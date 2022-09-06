Wounded guard shoots, kills ax-wielding man at Chicago marijuana dispensary, cops say

An ax-wielding man was fatally shot after attacking a security guard outside a marijuana dispensary in Chicago on Labor Day, news outlets report.

Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at a business on the 200 block of South Halsted Street, on Chicago’s east side.

That business was Zen Leaf dispensary, WGN reported. McClatchy News has reached out to Zen Leaf dispensary for comment.

A man with an ax got into an argument with a 37-year-old security guard outside the building, according to a police news release. The fight apparently escalated and the man swung an ax into the guard’s leg.

“A struggle ensued and the victim fired shots, striking the offender,” police said.

The attacker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the release. His name has not been released.

The wounded guard was also taken from the scene to a hospital and was listed “in good condition,” according to police.

Police did not say what may have triggered the fight.

An investigation is underway.

