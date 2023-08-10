Wounded man, 2 bodies found during Maricopa County missing father, son investigation

Sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds as well as two bodies while executing a search warrant in connection with a missing Tonopah man and his son, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced.

In a press release Thursday, sheriff's officials said that through the course of an investigation surrounding 51-year-old Chad Holvig's disappearance, detectives obtained and performed a search warrant on a residential property. Officials did not release the location.

"During the execution of the warrant, deputies found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While searching the property, they also recovered two bodies," MCSO spokesperson Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in the statement.

Officials have not confirmed the identities of the victims with The Arizona Republic.

Holvig's son, Dalton, was last seen and heard from on July 10, the Sheriff’s Office said last week.

According to the sheriff's statement, two people were booked on charges "unrelated to the recovery of human remains," but Enriquez added that multiple weapons as well as "other potential evidence" was recovered.

Chad was reported missing on July 11 by a family member after leaving his home in Tonopah to visit his son in Goodyear on July 4, leaving behind his dogs and personal belongings, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. Chad had last communicated with his family on July 6, which is "reported to be unusual behavior," the Sheriff's Office added.

No information about Chad's whereabouts or other updates was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chad Holvig case: 2 bodies, injured person found during investigation