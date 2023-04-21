Wounded man collapses at outpatient clinic after shooting

Apr. 21—Brunswick police believe they know who the suspect is in a shooting that led to a man walking into the Outpatient Care Center at Southeast Georgia Health System on Wednesday and collapsing in the lobby while suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The man entered the two-story lobby of the clinic between noon and 1 p.m. where patients were waiting to have blood drawn or various tests run. He cried for help and collapsed to the floor. That was shortly after police had responded to the 2100 block of Reynolds Street to a report of gunfire, said Lt. Jose Galdamez of the Brunswick Police Department.

He said investigators believe they know who fired the shots that injured the victim, who was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where he was in critical condition on Thursday.

The circumstances around the shooting are still being determined and police believe the two men had some association prior to the shooting, Galdamez said. There were still a lot of details that are being investigated on Thursday, he added.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the suspect.

Galdamez said police are not releasing his name at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation, he said.

"We believe there are more witnesses who saw this happen and we hope they will come forward," Galdamez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting in the 2100 block of Reynolds Street in Brunswick can contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.